Moment World Champion, Tobi Amusan Danced To Buga Song After Her Victory (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJcSd0Q4z_E

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan early Monday set a World Record, twice, to win the 100m hurdles in style at the World Championships.

Her victory and another great performance by Ese Brume meant that after labouring all week long with nothing tangible to show for their efforts, Team Nigeria ended their campaign at the World Championships in Oregon on a spectacular note; winning a gold and a silver medal on the final day of action.

The duo of Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume produced the medals for Nigeria and they did it in style Oregon with jaw-breaking performances.

Amusan set the World Record twice before she was crowned the world champion in the 100m hurdles while Brume needed to dig deep for her silver in the long jump.



Here’s the moment she dances to Kizz Daniel’s global hit song Buga.

