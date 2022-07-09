Money Rains As Chief Operating Officer Of Grand Cubana Hotel Holds Birthday Dinner

Money Rains As Chief Operating Officer of Grand Cubana hotel Efe Ejere Holds Birthday Dinner

It was a sight of glamour and fanfare as the Chief Operating Officer of Grand Cubana Hotels Ltd, Sir Efe Ejere hosted friends as associates to a dinner to mark his birthday.

It was a beautiful scene to behold as family and friends rained cash on the celebrant to celebrate with him.

Earlier, the celebrity hospitality expert, an associate of socialite, Obi Cubana had taken to the social media to celebrate his birthday praying for God’s abiding presence upon his life.

He posted, “If God be for me,who can be against me?

“May the Lord bless and keep me, and may His face continue to shine upon [me].

“I pray and wish myself endless happiness in good health and peace of mind.

“Happy birthday to me.”

Friends and associates had converged at the prestigious Grand Cubana Hotel located at the Jabi area of Abuja to celebrate Efe.

One after the other, they eulogised the celebrant for his numerous contributions in raising the bar of tourism in Nigeria as well as his efforts in building the entertainment industry and his philanthropic outreaches.

They prayed for God’s endless love upon him and his family.

There was a lot to eat and drink at the topnotch birthday dinner which attracted several players in the entertainment industry, tourism and business tycoons.

The award winning hospitality administrator and his beautiful wife, Aniekeme Omoaefe had earlier in the year dedicated their second daughter, Oghenekome O. Ejere Mildred amidst cheers in a well attended ceremony.

Source:

www.abujapress.com

