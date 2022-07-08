More Pictures As APC Governors, Fayose Meet With Wike In Port Harcourt

Governor Kayode Fayemi, Rotimi Akeredolu, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, alongside, Ex-Gov Ayo Fayose, currently in a private meeting with Rivers state Gov, Nyesom Wike in Port-Harcourt.

