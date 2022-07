You probably don’t know that:

1. The day after tomorrow is called Overmorrow.

2. The first cry of a new born baby is called Vagitus

3. Your little toe or finger is called Minimus

4. The dot over an “i” or a “j” is called Tittle

5. When your stomach rumbles, that’s a Wamble

Below are other words which most people presumably don’t know exist.

