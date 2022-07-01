Most politicians in Nigeria are envious of the love Nigerians are showing Peter Obi. Without him asking, people are donating time, money and resources. While the rest of us politicians are getting invoice daily ���
https://twitter.com/obi_Nwosu/status/1542421599588065287?t=W98nanBQzbGKnwRmVITA5A&s=19
Most Politicians Are Jealous Of Peter Obi – ADC Imo Rep Candidate
