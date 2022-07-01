Murdered Abuja Corper, Stephanie Terungwa Buried (Pictures)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A Member Of The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Stephenie Se-Ember Terungwa, who was kidnapped and murdered in Abuja has been laid to rest, NaijaCover Reports.

NaijaCover Gathered That, The 25-Year-Old Corps Member was laid to rest in her hometown, Mbakumbur, Mav-Ikyov in Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue State on Thursday, June 30.

Stephanie was declared missing after leaving home with her son for Community Development Service (CDS) in April, 2022.

She was later found dead two weeks after she disappeared with her body mutilated in the Lokogoma area of the capital.

Three suspects namely; Jennifer Tsembe, 26, Monday Simon (a.k.a Black) 36, and Solomon Abu, 35, all residents of Oguta lake Maitama area of the FCT, were arrested for her murder.

Police said Jennifer conspired with the other suspects and allegedly murdered Stephanie so as to be with the victim’s partner, Edward Achadu.

