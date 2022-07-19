Music Promoter, Sammy Larry Denies Starting ‘One Million Boys’ With Portable

Earlier threads :

https://www.nairaland.com/7235074/igp-orders-probe-portable-over

https://www.nairaland.com/7234708/portable-founder-ajah-one-million

Sammy Larry, the music promoter portable said he started ‘one million boys’ cult group with has denied it.

In a video he posted on his Instagram page, he said

in regard to the trending topic about 1 Million Boys….I am a promoter and I only knew @portablebaeby few months ago when he released the trending song Zazoo.. I took him for a show in Kenya and also in Dubai.. Please I advise everyone to disregard what he said that I and 4 others mentioned knew about him been the founder of 1 Million Boys.. I don’t have association to the criminal group which caused pain and havoc to us during the lockdown and I have also made a call to @portablebaeby that I have cut all ties with him and he should never contact me again because this is a big stain to my name. Thanks @instablog9ja @mufasatundeednut

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgKZHkrqhiy/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related