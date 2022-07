https://www.nairaland.com/7218422/elon-musk-terminates-44-billion#114552140

Twitter taking legal action to ensure Elon Musk buys company on the price and terms previously agreed, chairman says

The Twitter Board is committed to closing the transaction on the price and terms agreed upon with Mr. Musk and plans to pursue legal action to enforce the merger agreement. We are confident we will prevail in the Delaware Court of Chancery.



