Muslim Faithfuls Worship With Christians At ECWA Church In Abuja

PHOTO NEWS: Muslim faithful worship with Christians at ECWA Church on Lemu Road, Kaduna, on Sunday, as part of efforts at promoting inter-faith coexistence in Kaduna State.

Credit: Isaiah Benjamin

