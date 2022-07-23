The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has downplayed concerns about its decision to settle for a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, assuring of an all-inclusive government should it retain the presidency in 2023.

National Vice Chairman, Northwest, of the party, Salihu Moh. Lukman made the pledge Friday in Abuja after a meeting of leaders of the party from the geopolitical zone.

He said; “I think we need to be very honest to ourselves. It is true that people have concerns and those concerns are not being dismissed. To the best of my knowledge, all competent party leaders have acknowledged the concerns.

When you take a decision, certainly some people will be at the receiving end of the outcome. Our party, the APC, is not working to exclude any category, whether in terms of religion, ethnicity or any group. We have taken decision to produce candidates and they are the ones we saw at the unveiling yesterday (Wednesday). They are about the Nigerian project, not a fake one. That is the emphasis and I think, as a nation, we need to look much more positive. That I am Salihu Lukman doesn’t mean I am against a Festus or a Bankole”.

He said the meeting which had governors of the zone in attendance was called to review the state of the party in the Northwest and measures necessary to reconcile aggrieved members.

“The main issue is to really step forward the business of reconciling aggrieved members in each state. What we agreed to do, moving forward, is to have state level committees that will meet with all party leaders and aggrieved party members with a view to reconcile all stakeholders. That will be done before the commencement of the campaign for 2023 general elections”, he stated

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/07/muslim-muslim-ticket-apc-pledges-all-inclusive-government/

