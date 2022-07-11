Muslim-Muslim Ticket Is A Jihadist Agenda – Primate Ayodele

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned the All Progressive Congress after its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu settled for a Muslim-Muslim ticket with the selection of former borno governor, Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

In a statement released by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed that God rejects the Muslim-Muslim ticket in Nigeria because there is an agenda behind it to silent Christians.

The man of God made it known that Tinubu has made a huge mistake by going for a Muslim-Muslim ticket because it is against the plan of God for Nigeria.

Primate Ayodele also noted that Shettima as vice president will not bring anything good to Nigeria because God is totally against the ticket.

‘’APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket is an Islamic and jihadist agenda that God is against for Nigeria. This is also an attempt to silent Christians in Nigeria and it will lead to serious religious crisis in the country. APC has committed a very big blunder, God will not support the APC for this mistake, it’s against the plan of God for the prosperity, unity, and strength of Nigeria tomorrow’’

‘’Senator Kashim Shettima as the vice president will not bring anything good to Nigeria, God rejects Muslim-Muslim ticket for Nigeria.’’

https://politicsnigeria.com/muslim-muslim-ticket-a-jihadist-agenda-god-has-rejected-it-primate-ayodele-fires-tinubu/

