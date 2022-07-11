Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Northern Elders Forum Lists 3 Things That Might Happen

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has listed three things that would happen to the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu for settling for a Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2023.

Tinubu had settled for former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima as his running mate.

However, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the spokesman of NEF, said Christians would walk away from his ticket in 2023.

Baba-Ahmed suggested that Muslims would vote for him in 2023.

In a series of tweet, the NEF spokesman, however, pointed out that opting for a Muslim-Muslim ticket won’t make any difference in Tinubu’s electoral fortune.

According to Baba-Ahmed: “Now that BAT has decided on Muslim-Muslim, 3 things are possible: All Christians will walk away from his ticket.

“All Muslims will line up behind his ticket.

“It will not make any difference to his electoral fortunes. Are the faiths of our leaders that important to how they lead?”

https://dailypost.ng/2022/07/11/muslim-muslim-ticket-christians-will-walk-away-northern-forum-lists-3-things-tinubull-face/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related