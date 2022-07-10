Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Spirit Of 1993 Is Upon Us Again, Tinubu Gives Reason

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Sunday gave reasons he picked Senator Kasim Shettima as his running mate.

In a statement he sent to Vanguard, Former Governor of Lagos state, opined that the spirit of 1993 is upon Nigerians again in 2023.

On why he picked the former governor of Borno as his vice presidential candidate, Tinubu said: “Senator Kasim Shettima’s career in politics and beyond shows that he is eminently qualified not only to deliver that all important electoral victory, but, also, step into the shoes of the Vice President. As a man with the talent, maturity, strength of character, and patriotism he has my implicit confidence and faith.”

On Muslim-muslim ticket, Tinubu said: “I am aware that many will continue focus on a particular detail, the question of his faith. However, if we truly understand the challenges upon us a nation, then we must also see the imperative of placing competence in governance above religious sentiment.

“In 1993, Nigerians embrace Chief MKO Abiola and a fellow Muslim running mate, Baba Gana Kingibe in one of our fairest elections ever held.

“The spirit of 1993 is upon us again in 2023. As such, the ticket we present today represents a milestone in our political history. It symbolizes our party’s determination to be a leading light among political parties in Africa.

“The democratic process and the decorum that characterised our presidential primaries and the selection of our vice presidential candidate exemplifies why we are the party of the people and of the betterment of their future.

“With this selection the All Progressives Congress surely shall continue to be the party that shows the way and carries this nation towards its best future. I implore you all to join with me on this journey to a brighter future.”

