Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Tinubu Is Free To Pick His Team – Bishop Kukah

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed was free to pick whoever he wanted as his running mate.

Kukah, in his reaction to the emergence of Senator Kashim Shettima as Tinubu’s running mate, said it was up to Nigerians to decide if they want a Muslim-Muslim President and Vice-President or not.

According to him, there is no guarantee that all Christians will vote for Christian candidate or all Muslims will vote for Muslim candidate.

“This is what you call team selection and everybody will choose depending on what they think will give them a fair chance. So people will take responsibility for the choices they have made. For me, it is not something to lose sleep over.

“If people feel unhappy with the kind of choices that have been made, that is why we are democrats, you can’t force it. We outsiders cannot force a choice of any candidate.

“It is now left for you to look at the choices that have been made. And there is no guarantee that all Christians will vote for Christians and all Muslims will vote for Muslims,” Kukah said.



