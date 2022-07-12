My Boss Told Me Not Come To Work Again Because I Went Home To Eat

I work in a building construction site as an engineer under this man as the main engineer. Last Saturday I went to work and on reaching site I sent him report of site. I stayed till afternoon and I was very hungry and coupled with the fact that there was no place to get something to eat at site, I decided to leave before closing time so that I can go home and eat since there is no serious work on site. He later came to site and called me and I told him that I am sorry I left because I was hungry. This morning I woke up to see his message that I should not come to the site again. I work like a labourer in that site for a salary of 50k without any other chance of getting money. See this life, the best thing is to invest in a business no matter how small and be your own boss. This I have tried for a one and half year of working with this man but how much can i save from 50k to start a business of my own leaving in this abuja that everything is expensive. This life no balance at all

