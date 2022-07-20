My Ex And Her Husband Are Now My In-laws

This life, just like a fan rotates, can change at any given time.. What would have been a tragic heart break turned out to be a blessing in disguise. I’ll be brief with this.

I met my Ex., a beautiful charming and wonderful young girl of 20 in the University. We dated for two years. During this period, I was supporting her in ways I can. (Normal lady’s requests)

Later, things became a bit rough and tough. She started acting. I saw the signs from how she responds to my calls, no much visits as she used to, given excuses and all. I pleaded with her to be patient and believe in God for a better change. (Not the APC Change) but she openly told me “I no fit suffer”

I felt bad because like a flash, she seem to have forgotten the good days. And that was it. Two months later, I decided to give love a chance again. I met this beautiful and curvy lady of about 24. I shoot my shot and boom! Were off. Everything a man could ever want was in her. And she was like and Angel because after we started dating, things immediately turned around for the best. As fate would have it, she turned out to be a sister to the man my Ex. ended up with. We got married, and moved to Abuja. Life was sweet with her.. One day, she told me her brother and his wife would be visiting us and I said there’s no problem.

Days later, on a weekend, we we’re seeing a movie at home when her phone rang. It was her brother and the wife at the gate. She went to usher them in as the gate man instead they should call for confirmation. When they got in, the whole atmosphere changed… Like a dream, I was shocked to see that the wife was my Ex who didn’t want to suffer. Apparently life hasn’t been good to them and they needed help. I asked them to give us some time to see what we can do… (Honestly, I don’t feel like helping) Though my wife is pleading on their behalf.

While I brought this up is to encourage men out there. Do not feel rejected because a woman left you. She might actually be an obstacle to your progress. It might be tough and painful. But see it as a blessing.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related