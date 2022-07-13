‘My Experience Going To Lagos To Buy A Toyota Corolla’

Good morning all. I believe you all are doing great.
I want to share my experience leaving Port Harcourt for Lagos to buy a Toyota Corolla.
I embarked on this journey on Sunday 10th July.
I came to Lagos to purchase the car because of these three conditions;
1. I thought it will cheaper in Lagos than Port Harcourt.
2. I believed in Lagos I will see much of it and would have a choice.
3. I believed in Lagos I will get the best with everything intact.
Before coming to Lagos I had my preferred model in mind. That’s 2005 LE model.