My Father Pays Me N30,000 For Each Child I Steal – Lady (Photo)

A suspected female kidnapper, Adeola Omoniyi, has revealed how she had been kidnapping toddlers in communities in Ondo State in the past two years for her father, Ilesanmi Omoniyi, who in turn pays her the sum of N30,000 for each operation.

The 22-year-old suspect disclosed this while being paraded at the police headquarters alongside her father.

Ominiyi, was arrested at Ore in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State while on her third mission.

She said “I’m a kidnapper. I do kidnap little children and I always deliver them to my father in his house at Igbotako. I was successful with the first two children I took but I was caught with the third one.

“After delivering the kids to my father, he used to give me N30,000 for each operation. I do use the money to take care of myself. I don’t know what he normally uses the children for. All I do is just to take them to him.

“He was the one that told me to always bring the children to him. I picked the first child from Ilutitun and the from Ilowo.

“It was when I was taking the child away that the mother raised alarm.

People gathered to beat me and I was taken to the police station before I was moved to Akure.

“I have been doing the business for about two years. The first one was in 2021 and the second one this year. I always ask the children when they are alone where are they going and I hold their hand and they will follow me.”

However, the father of the suspected criminal who said that her daughter lied against him, # stated that she had been battling with a mental issue.

“My daughter used to stay in Lagos. She used about two years in Lagos. She got sick and they brought her to me in Igbotako. She was stacked naked when they brought her to me.

“I later took her to a church where the pastor said I should pay N80,000. I sold my cassava and I paid the pastor. He later told me that she is better but a few days after he called again that he could not find her as she had left the church.

“I’m the one that she used to bring the kids to. I have never given her N30,000. It was six months after she left the church that we have been looking for her that I heard that she went to steal a child.”

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Funmi Odunlami, maintained that the suspects would be charged to court after the conclusion of an investigation.

