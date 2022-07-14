‘My Fiancee Is Relocating To UK’

Dear Nairalanders!

I need info on this matter that’s troubling me now. 2months ago my Fiance applied for a visa to stay in the UK, through the help of her far relative that stays there and the visa had been approved. The issue now is we have struggled to raise the money and up till now not yet completed. Funny thing is, this guy is saying now that he doesn’t have any place to accommodate my fiance.

I’m scared of her going with just a million Naira. How can she cop before she finally get a job. We don’t even know the situation there accomodation and cost of things.

This traveling thing was never in her mind but her elder sister who serves as her guidance keep pushing that she must leave. Don’t even know if my relationship with her will still work afterward though we planned that when she gets there I may later join her.

Please who knows how it is to start up life in the UK? I’m troubled, we where supposed to get married before she travel but I gat pause.

