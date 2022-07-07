My First Major Job Interview In Germany

That was me 4 years ago – after landing my first major job in Germany. And in no time I was travelling around Europe….. until the next opportunity came…. and then next, and the next….

I look fresh there, it was about a year after my postgraduate studies (M.Sc. Infection Biology, University of Lübeck). When I received the invite to the interview, I was super excited; positive, enthusiastic, confident……… and all optimistic feelings you can think about. I have had interviews before then, but they were all virtual, this was going to be the first physical interview.

You must have heard/read that you can work in Germany without the German language; that’s true, so read on.

The job post was in English; Company’s website: in English; no option to even change it to German or other languages. My job application was sent in English; First feedback to the application sent in English; Invitation to interview was sent by the company in English! Wow! What more could I ask for? Although I could speak some German then, but having a job interview in English was way much better for me.

I could not ask for more – on top of the above, the offer was in Munich – one of the highest paying cities in Germany. Even if you will probably spend most of it on house rent and perhaps groceries, Munich is a beautiful city to leave in, so it’d all be good anyway.

I was so sure of getting the job and was already making accommodation plans. I prepared in the best ways possible – at least, I thought and rehearsed my speeches and possible answers to potential questions a million times. Since the interview would be in English (logically it should), I was confident in myself – actually, I was overconfident.

Anyways, just in case I had to talk to someone at the reception, I pocketed precisely enough German to get me across to the interview room (I thought to myself… lol ?). Well, things started changing slowly when I arrived a bit too early – 20 minutes before the time and was informed (by one of the interviewers, in German), to go and hang around for a while and come back just shortly before the interview time: Welcome to Germany – the land of precision! Being late is not accepted, coming too early praised is neither accepted.

I came back right in time as was asked to. To show good manners, I exchanged greetings with the interviewers (two of them) in German, hoping that’d be it (my pocketed German was already running out!!??). The first interviewer proceeded to introduce himself, and then the second, and then I did – all in German. And I thought to myself, ‘when will the real interview begin?’

The real interview continued as the first person started describing the company. I had to interrupt, to ask if the language of the interview is German: ‘Oh yes, it is. Didn’t you know that?’ He asked. I was like, ‘no! I did not expect it at all………’ I explained how every step so far in the application process was in English until now. The first tension in the meeting ensued – I was caught off guard and I started sweating in my nice suit! Lol, ? I laugh about it today, but not then.

To cut a long story short, we had some arguments on which language to interview in. Of course, they understood my points but wouldn’t accept it since it is a German company and most of the colleagues in the laboratory are native German speakers – there was hardly a chance that I would work in English. I should have thought about that earlier. In the end, we had a compromise – the interview was conducted in Denglisch! Heard that before?

That experience taught me that, you could never be over-prepared for anything. When you are taken by surprise and feel disappointed, let it be a lesson that’d propel you to the next level. I learned my lessons that day and sent all subsequent applications in German ONLY – thanks to the good friends that supported me then. If the communication turned out to be in English, that’s several pluses for me!

Amongst other things to learn, I sure did learn the following:

Be open to changes and if one way does not work, try another

You could never be too prepared – look deeper than the logical procedures

Prepare for the worst. If things go all Gucci, then you can call it luck!

Join an active study abroad community, ask questions and make meaningful contributions.

Keep expanding your network of professional friends, especially those abroad; you need them for their experience.

What experience have you had attending job interviews abroad?

Or do you have questions on how to prepare for a job interview abroad?

Share your thoughts/questions.

