‘My Girlfriend Called Me A Coward Because Of This’

So guys, yesterday I took my babe out to just sit out and have a swell time together in one of those lounges in uyo. I was with 3k physical cash, and my gtb debit card had over 60k. All was just for flexing.

My new Samsung galaxy barely 2 months old was in my pocket and guys I value this fone more than any other property of mine at the moment. The fone is my cash cow. The fone usually makes between 30 to 40k for me weekly.

So straight to the matter, babe said she wanted to get pizza first so we headed to domino’s. Just few meters away from domino’s is uniuyo town campus, and the gate also doubles as a park. And as u know, where there is a park, there are touts.

Omo four guys started shouting and pointing at me. ‘na him be that. Na him be that. Catch am’.

I didn’t know what to do so I kept going. I told babe to walk ahead of me like she didn’t know me. I didn’t know what to expect and I didn’t want to involve her cos I was sure those guys were coming towards my direction. As least I am a guy I can always find an escape route.

These touts/cultists came towards me and claimed that I slept with their capons babe. That they will deal with me. I told them they were mistaken cos I don’t fornicate ��.

Mehn dey began to cap. Telling me dey are vikings (like I even care. Who viqueens epp). I was scared, more than scared as dey started requesting for my fone and checking me for cash.

I swore they would not even touch my fone. What nonsense! Taking that fone would be equivalent to dragging me backwards for two years.

I jumped into one mini bus nearby and told d driver to zoom off that I will pay him. The driver being a b*tch ass nigga told me he didn’t want any problems with those guys that I should leave his vehicle. Mehn my breathing heightened – an evidence that I was nervous to the peak.

I stepped out of the mini bus, and by this time it was already becoming a scene. Folks thought I was guilty of something nobody wanted to help. Their voices drowned mine their hands were all over me.

I just thought within my self that I wasn’t gonna be used for suya by irresponsible and degenerates whose lives and future had been harzaded and wrecked. Heck these guys were gone past redemption. I doubt their mothers would weep over their dead bodies. I’m pretty sure their mothers had laid curses on them, regretted not aborting them. Their fathers drunk and useless, old beggars. Probably dead.

Babe was watching from a distance. She felt helpless. She would have come closer to help but I knew that was useless. I kept maintaining eye contact with her warning her not to come any closer. I could see the tears we’ll up in her eyes. I felt broken, but I could not let it end that way.

I remembered the story of those uniport guys that were burnt many years ago cos of false alarm. I told myself that wasn’t my lot.

Something just kept delaying these God forsaken souls from carrying out their heinous act immediately. Seems like they were waiting for more of their crew. The just kept holding on to me but took nothing.

Trust gen z’s to pull out their fones to capture the moment. Foolish children. Instead of trying to find out the reason for the commotion, they felt at ease to capture and encourage the commotion.

One Rick shaw rider just slowed down to see what was going on. I saw an opportunity present itself and I was grateful. I forced my self closer to the keke. The man was uncomfortable with me approaching so he tried to move away. As he doubled his acceleration, I quadrupled mine.

Confused, he decided he was not going to watch anymore before he got involved in something bigger than he had bargained.

As he tried to zoom off, I threw my self into the air. Those boys didn’t see that coming. Their grip had loosened. I jumped and clinged on the keke. The rider got more frightened and increased his speed. When we had gone a safe distance, he asked me what happened and I told him. He asked me to check if anything was missing. Gladly only a hundred naira was missing.

This was around 4pm. I told babe to go home that I was gonna see her later. Went to my hood and shared the story with one street og.

Without mentioning the frat to him, nigga told me it had to b vikings. Told me what to do if such happens again. He also tried to get me join his frat to avoid future intimidation. I politely declined, gave him 2k and left.

Got home, called babe to ask her how far. She started laughing and calling me a coward. She meant it as a joke, but it was demasculating and demeaning.

I think I am done with her.

What do you guys think? Am I over reacting?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related