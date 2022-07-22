‘My Girlfriend Is Too Clingy’

Who else is having issues with a clingy girl. I have been in a relationship with my girl for sometime, everything has been going on fine a good girl and all you can desire in a lady.
The issue here is she is so clingy, I mean it’s good to be clingy but I think this one is extreme. The nature of my job make me leave house very early and come back late at night. Before I wake up she is calling me, at work she is calling, when I’m back she would have given me 10 missed calls.
We talk everyday, but sometimes a man just want sometime to himself, and if I miss just a call I will have to Dey/dx the reason for missing that call, not to talk of the explanations. Every missed calls is always a potential cheating scenario to her. She monitors my movement as Bleep, I have to tell her where I’m going, when I’m coming, even if I’m going to the rest room and I did not tell her she flare up.
I don’t think of settling with anybody else as this is only her flaw but how do I reduce this, it’s affecting me a lot, if I’m out with freinds she wants to know them, can’t even speak to femal colleagues at work anymore. How do I go about this m, she is a sweet person.
For the records I have never cheated on her before, she checks my phone from time to time too any chat with a female colleague and she is already suspecting me not until I open up the chats for her to read the contents and see we have nothing together. How do you all handle clingy girls it should not look like I’m overreacting