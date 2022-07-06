‘My Neighbour’s New 17-Year-Old Wife Is Giving Him Headache’

THE GIST.

I have a residential neighbor. He is in his 40’s while I am in my 30’s. He lives upstairs, while I live downstairs. He is a banker, divorced with his first, now ex wife with two children and became single again for a long time. From our conversation, his first marriage failed due to immaturity from both side. It became very difficult for him to re-marry because he wanted a help mate. A career / business / market wise woman that will help and build his life.

He told me the problem he is facing today was as a result of his first marriage, and the ease in his life will be determine by his next marriage. He told me he will not settle for the less and I believed him.

He had a lot of conversation with me about his life, although I never told him about myself. I just gave him few advice and prayed for him not to make another bombshel of a mistake.

Someone recommend for him a very young girl which he seem to like. Paid her dowry – traditional marriage in a hurry and brought her home as married couple.

To him, he has caught a fresh young fish.

When this young woman came, he was so curious about me which I seem to understand. One day I told her not to worry if I don’t give her attention or always converse with her the way she want. I made her understand I don’t speak much in person unless it is very important. I did this just to put her at ease.

THE PROBLEM

The problem right now, my neighbor is having serious headache. I mean extreme headache because the girl he married is still behaving like a child.

He just realize that he has made another huge bombshell. When he first brought her home after the dowry, I myself was secretly concern because the girl was just too small and immature for him. I mean too young to be his daughter age mate.

Yesterday he was shouting and willing to lay hand on her or send her back home. He married her without courtship for the very wrong reasons below.

●He married her because she is young and innocent.

●He married her because he needed someone that will be under his total influence and control.

● He married her because of total submission from a woman.

●He married her because she has orange breast. We men like female breast too much . We just love to suck female breast and she has nice standing fan boobs.

Right now he is seeing the opposite and not the character he thought he paid for. Instead of character or fine personality, man foolishly lusted after tight vagina and hot breast.

I tried to communicate with the young babe, letting her know she need to be smart and acknowlege herself as now a married young woman. She is no longer in her parents house, but her own house.

Her response to me shows that, she is just a typical village girl who was convince into marriage by her parents. She blame her father.

I am secretly concern about her well being.

My only secret worrries right is that, her hubby should not lay hands on her, by slapping her. I don’t like when a man beats a woman.

She is very young and small like that of a 17 years old girl.

MEN will always go for curves and breast and not for mature mind or character

