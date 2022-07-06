My Opponents Paying People To Malign Me, Infiltrate My Supporters – Peter Obi

Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi on Wednesday said some of his opponents are paying people to do negative things and pretend as if they are campaigning for him.

Obi who spoke on Arise Television monitored by DAILY INDEPENDENT also said he doesn’t agree with some of the extreme views being expressed by some people who claimed were supporting him.

He said “I don’t agree entirely with some of those people you hear claiming to be my supporters. They are people who have been paid by my opponents to infiltrate my supporters and do wrong and then they say ‘it’s Peter Obi’s supporters’.

“Today people are being paid. Infact, what they say and do to me is far more than what they do to any candidate. People are being paid to say all sorts of things about Peter Obi, labeling him as incompetent”.

Obi who also denied that he has picked Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed as his running mate said Nigeria’s affairs were being piloted by ‘vehicle drivers’ instead of professional and certified pilots.

“Nigerians have consistently hired vehicle drivers instead of hiring qualified pilots to lead the nation” he said.



