My Ordeal With GNLD Neolife Today

Hi good day!

It’s disheartening to pen this down here, but I just have to, so others can learn from it.

I’m a recent graduate, and as body dey hot, I’ve started applying for jobs.

Just this week alone, I’ve gone for over 5 interviews. The interview yesterday being the 22nd of July made it the 5th one.

.

I applied for the position of a supervisor via indeed.com and few hours later, I was emailed that I was invited for an interview at Asaba! Checked for the company online, and God bless nairaland, I saw that it was one of those Gnld company. I never went for the interview.

.

Earlier on thursday , 21st july, I applied for a job of a supervisor, I got the job notice via an aunty. Prepared for it big on Friday!

Waaahla! Friday came. Dressed very nice, took my cv as instructed! And also they said I should get writing materials! Lol… that skipped my mind.

.

The text contained the address, along airport road, warri.

I alighted at the junction as addressed in the text, and I started trekking down the street as instructed. In the process, thoughts started flying in, there were no companies in sight, just houses and bungalows! I discarded the thought!

.

Finally, I located the place. Met the woman, a young, not bright looking woman, she directed me to a girl they called secretary! I met her, I penned my name, number and signed.

.

They directed me through a staircase, the guy I met there told me to put my phone on silent. Hmmm, ethics! I thought! Discarded the thoughts… I was directed to the top floor!

.

Guys! To my greatest surprise, i met black people of all types and sizes, in group fragments, having what I saw to be a seminar/lecture!

They saw me and started calling me! It was too much they resorted to dragging me, but a guy they called the director intervened. A young dark guy, with chains/jewelries on him. Sat with him, and the conversation below ensued;

.

Director: so, why are you here sir?

Me: *(still perplexed with the whole scenario…) just pointed at the lady that brought me!

Director: so you are here for a job I presume?

Me: yes.

Director: you brought your cv?

Me: (I gave him, still observing the area)…

Director: Hmmm, so how much would you want me to pay you?

Me: Nothing less than 80k

Director: okay, that’s nice. Before we discuss, please kindly follow this lady, she’ll direct you to a woman that will give you a brief orientation about our company. After that then we can talk.

Me: (wondering why… I asked; Please, why am I to go there? Why cant you brief me here?

Director: No, it’s Protocol!

Me: (getting pissed off, I stood and followed the woman)

.

( To be continued….)

