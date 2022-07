Declaimer: This is a personal account of my own experiences in Oron Akwa Ibom State.

After my interview with Nigeria info on Tuesday 2nd of August this year, I got on the next available flight ✈️ on Wednesday 3rd to Akwa Ibom from Lagos, which was an approximate journey of 50mins and it was successful.

