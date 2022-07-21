N100k Job On The Mainland Vs N150k Job On The Island

Good morning guys

So I currently work with one of the top commercial banks and I was posted to one of their branches on the mainland very close to my place of residence. So I incur close to zero cost of transportation, no traffic issue, no stress. And the salary is 100k, no promotion in sight, career growth is uncertain and the role isn’t really great for my CV. I’m a teller.

Last week I did an interview via zoom because of the nature of my work and I got another job, but on the island. It’s a private equity firm and the pay is 150k. The cost of transportation for the month is about 20k. There’s great career growth and opportunities for self development. However, I fear the stress of going to the island and back daily. Waking up as early as 4am sometimes and coming back home late.

Please advise me on which to choose. I have till Monday to decide.

Those working on the island and staying on the mainland, how do you cope?

Thank you.

