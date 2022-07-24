N50k On The Island Vs N60k In The Mainland

Good evening everyone.

Recently, My boss have to laid off all his staffs due to some issues in his business.

Last week, I got two jobs offers:

1. On the island (lekki); It is an outsourcing firm and I got the role of graphic designer but the pay is 50k, Monday – Friday (8:30am – 4:30pm).

2. On the mainland (Ikeja) : it is a store where they sell fashion items like jewelries and the likes. The role is social media manager but the way the boss explained the role, it is more of online sales person. The pay is 60k, Monday – Saturday (8am – 6pm).

The issues I am having:

1. Career Path: The island job looks promising because it is a large company , there might be a chance of self development or career growth but the mainland is just a store and I will probably be doing the same thing everytime.

2. Monthly expenses: I am currently staying on the island with my former boss which is a bit far from both places. And I calculated my monthly cost on transportation, it is 25-30k for both places.

Please advise me on which to choose. I have to resume for any of them by Monday

Thank you

