‘Na Mumu Dey Fall In Love”: Meet Phyna, BBNaija Season 7 Housemate

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TV3LWM0wi5Q

Full Name: Ijeoma Josephina Otabor

Ijeoma describes herself as “allergic to malice”. She is short-tempered and can fight with a person one minute, then talk to them the next, like nothing happened.

She is single and believes she is a born entertainer. “My view on relationships is: Na mumu dey fall in love”.

This 25-year-old hype girl considers herself jovial, and maintains she is allergic to gossip. “I don’t condone gossip, and a lot of people know I hate it. You can never gossip about someone to me,” she says.

One of her talents is repairing home appliances and she counts her graduation as one of the best moments of her life. “I never thought I would be able to further my education in a higher institution of learning”. Phyna has set her sights on the Big Brother Naija House because of one simple reason; she wants to make a difference.

