There are some Songs (particularly Naija songs) that You don’t like but due its massive Airplay, You Find yourself singing (and even Dancing) to its tunes..

Songs like

*Booty bounce-Rema

*Soapy-Naira Marley

*Woman-Rema

Mine is.

Hello, you carry yanch like a Pillow

Sungba sungba laja sungba..

Asake

WHAT’S YOURS?

Oya oo, Ejo!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related