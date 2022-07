Namibia is one of the world’s emptiest countries.

It has a bigger landmass than 39 African countries, but has a population of 2.5 million.

On Sundays, towns seem like ghost towns.

Often, you drive for 1 hour without seeing another car.

You might be the only customer in a bar.

