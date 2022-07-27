Nasarawa Government Orders Immediate Closure Of Public & Private Schools

Nasarawa State Government has ordered the immediate closure of both public and private schools across the 13 local government areas of the state, as a proactive step to safeguard the lives of its students.

This follows on the heels of security threats across the country, particularly at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with the government already in possession of reports suggesting likely security threats in communities within the state, bordering the FCT, such as Gitata and Umaisha.

The decision to order the closure of schools across the state was part of the resolution arrived at during an expanded State Executive Council meeting, which took place at the Government House, Lafia on Wednesday.

Addressing newsmen after the council meeting, state Commissioner for Education, Mrs Fatu Jimaita Sabo, revealed that, having considered and reviewed the current situation in the country, especially regarding the security threats in the FCT, the state government decided to close both public and private schools in the state with immediate effect.

According to her, this has become imperative considering the proximity of the state to the FCT, as well as the resolve of the government to ensure that schools in Nasarawa State, operate within a safe environment.

She, however, explained that the directives exclude the exit classes that are already writing their final examinations, especially in secondary schools.

While announcing that her ministry will, in due course, issue a circular to that effect, the education commissioner however appealed to parents not to panic, adding that Nasarawa State is safe but that the decision was taken as a proactive step to safeguard the lives of both pupils and students across the state.

She said, “We are appealing to parents not to panic. We all know that Nasarawa State is safe but this decision was taken as a proactive measure to ensure that our children are safe and continue to remain safe. That is for those within the state and those that came from other states to study here.

“We want to also appeal to our principals and heads of respective schools, to also ensure that while we are closing these schools, we do it in an orderly manner.

“There’s no threat to any life or property as of now in Nasarawa State. And as I mentioned, it’s just part of the government’s proactive measure. We are all aware, that the Abdullahi Sule-led government has always prioritized security and safety of lives and property in Nasarawa State.”



https://dailytrust.com/nasarawa-govt-orders-immediate-closure-of-public-private-schools

