Newborn Baby Rescued After Being Abandoned In Front Of A Church In Rivers State (Pix)

A Newborn Baby has been rescued after being abandoned in front of a church in Rivers State.

Facebook User, Blessedcovenant Cyril Antai said the baby was abandoned in front of his church on July 19, with a note which read "call her godgift and take care of her."

Cyril revealed that he had to take the baby to the police station to make an entry. He wrote;

This baby girl was dropped today the 19th July 2022

In front of my church,

With a written Note that I should call her godgift and take care of her,

I had to take her to the police station and made an entry, by tomorrow we will be concluding on everything and the baby will become mine…

It was such an hectic evening for me,

Have gotten a baby food already for the baby…

A word of prayer for me.

Sharing a Photo of him at the police Station, Cyril wrote;

I Name Her Increase Cyril Antai…

She will increase in all ramifications,

A word of prayer for baby increase….

See Photos Below:

