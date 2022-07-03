Newly Completed Aba Township Flyover Decorated With Art Work (Pictures)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

BE CALM, IKPEAZU IS STILL WORKING

Giving the first ever Flyover in the history of Abia state the needed finishing touches via art work.

#ExpectMore…

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: