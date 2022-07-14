Next Titan Nigeria Back For Season 9 With N20M Grand Prize, And N5M For Runners

The Search for the Game Changers begins! And this could be your own opportunity as Number One Entrepreneurial Reality TV Show, THE NEXT TITAN NIGERIA is back for Season 9, tagged -The Game Changers.

The Season 9 is scouting for tenacious entrepreneurs, the bravehearts, and the masterminds with unbeatable business ideas and the skills, the drive, and the will to transcend all barriers and limitations.

The winner of the Season 9 of the 12-week business reality show will walk away with a Cash Prize of N20 Million Naira, and N5 Million Naira for the Runners-up

Auditions will hold in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Online for entrepreneurs (21 -40 years old).

The Season 9 is brought to you by Headline Sponsor, LUNO (a global crypto company) in association with (Platinum Sponsors: Heritage Bank Plc and Tingo Mobile), (Gold Sponsor: IPNX) (Silvers Sponsors: Sifax Group and Haven Homes) and with supporting sponsorships of Lifemate furniture and NikkyTaurus.

REGISTER NOW: www.thenexttitan.com and follow social media @thenext_titan

