Priti Patel is the UK’s Home Secretary (basically, the Internal Affairs Minister).

Priti Patel @pritipatel

Our new landmark agreement with Nigeria will increase the deportation of dangerous foreign criminals to make our streets & country safer.

And take the fight to the criminal people smugglers together to tackle illegal migration.

Our #NewPlanForImmigration in action.



