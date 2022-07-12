Nigeria Cannot Afford To Make Mistakes In 2023 – Sanwo-Olu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State said on Monday in Ikeja that Nigerians could not afford to make mistakes at the 2023 general elections.

Sanwo-Olu said this at the Lagos House, at the Year 2022 Eid-ul-Adha celebration by the First Family of Lagos State, organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs.

Represented by the deputy governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, he said that Nigerians must choose rightly in 2023 because it was about the country’s future.

He noted that the outcome of the 2023 general elections would greatly determine the future of Nigeria hence Nigerians could not afford to make mistakes in electing their leaders in 2023.

He stressed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential flag bearer, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the right choice for 2023 because he had built bridges across Nigeria.

He said that Tinubu had worked with persons from different regions and groups in the country, noting that he looked out for quality people to work with.

Sanwo-Olu called on residents to be loyal and obedient to the state and to country, stating that patience, obedience and loyalty were important duties residents owed the state.

According to him, parents must train their wards in godly manner and instil in them morals to be obedient, loyal and patient.

In her remarks, the governor’s wife, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said Eid-ul-Adha, the spiritual exercise celebrated annually exemplified the virtue of love, faith and obedience.

She stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence, noting that Lagos State was growing in leaps and bounds because of peaceful coexistence by various groups in the state.

She encouraged residents to continue to pray for peace in the country, live with the fear of God and love one another.

Sanwo-Olu said love must reflect in inter-personal relationships and advised parents to live and lead by example which their children could emulate. (NAN)

