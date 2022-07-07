Nigeria Now World’s Mass Murder, Terrorism Capital – Femi Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has decried the spate of insecurity of the country while reacting to the recent attack on Kuje Prison.

Gunmen, on Tuesday night, attacked the Kuje Medium Custodial Centre in Abuja where about 600 out of 994 inmates were freed.

The gun battle between security agencies and the attackers was reported to have killed a civil defence personnel and left others injured.

Reacting irately via an Instagram post, FFK advised the Federal Government to immediately swing into action in addressing the unacceptable and indefensible state of insecurity bedeviling the country.

Fani-Kayode sharing a short video clip of the attacked facility fumed over the incident which he claimed lasted for two hours.

He went on to highlight terrorists’ attacks in different regions of Nigeria in recent times adding, Nigeria is now the ‘world’s mass murder & terrorism capital’.

“President’s convoy attacked by terrorists in Katsina last night.

“45 people (including 30 soldiers) killed in an attack by terrorists in Niger state 4 days ago.

“90 people killed in an attack by terrorists in Zamfara state three weeks ago.

“Countless others attacked, killed, brutalised, kidnapped and tortured by terrorists all over the country over the last one month.

“We are now the world’s mass murder & terrorism capital! This is UNACCEPTABLE and INDEFENSIBLE!

“FG DO SOMETHING!!!!”

https://thenationonlineng.net/nigeria-now-worlds-mass-murder-terrorism-capital-ffk/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook#Echobox=1657147112

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related