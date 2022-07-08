Nigeria Will Be Worse Under Obi – Reno Omokri

As bad as Nigeria now is, it will be worse under Obi. Peter’s horde are most intolerant. Datti Baba Ahmed is an excellent choice. He is not cut from their cloth. The Obi mob can’t tolerate what Buhari tolerates. I shudder to think of a Nigeria under their rule!The socio-political activist Wrote on his twitter page.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related