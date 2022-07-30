Nigerian Army Uncovers Illegal Bunkering Camp In Bayelsa (Pictures)

The Nigerian Army has uncovered an Illegal Bunkering Camp at Igbomotoru community in Southern Ijaw LGA, Bayelsa State.

The Commander of the Joint Task Force in the Niger Delta, Rear Admiral Aminu Hassan while briefing journalists at its headquarters at Igbogene, Yenagoa said the camp is operated by a suspected notorious militant leader, Endurance Amaegbe.

Rear Admiral Hassan said a major pipeline conveying crude oil and other critical infrastructure has been vandalized several times by the suspected militant and his group who are bent on operating the illegal refinery, a situation he described as economic sabotage to the country.

Conducting Journalists round the illegal crude oil refinery camp located about 1.5 kilometer off Igbomotoru main town, the Commanding Officer of 343 Artillery Regimen, Elele, Lieutenant Colonel Philemon Malgwi, who led the operation said they began dismantling the activities of the suspected oil thieves who are also terrorizing people along the waterways on June, 2022.

He said the Operation was not limited to Igbomotoru but also to other communities in Southern Ijaw such as Ikebiri, Azuzuama and adjoining creeks following tip offs, information and intelligence gathered.

