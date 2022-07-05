Nigerian Doctor, Isyaka Mamman Jailed For Killing Patient In The UK

Isyaka Mamman (16/10/36) of Cumberland Drive, Royton, was today (Tuesday 5 July 2022) sentenced at Manchester Crown Court to three years imprisonment after pleading guilty, at an earlier hearing, to the manslaughter by gross negligence of one of his patients.

Prosecutors told the court that the 48-year-old female patient had died shortly after a diagnostic procedure performed by Mamman in the Haematology Unit of a hospital on Monday 3 September 2018.

Following her death, a consultant provided an expert opinion that the procedure had been inappropriately and incompetently performed.

Detective Inspector Rachel Smith, of GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “It is tragic that someone who attended the hospital for a diagnostic procedure to plan their treatment and, ultimately, make them feel better ended up dying at the hands of a doctor. Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and loved ones.

“The vast majority of doctors are highly qualified professionals with the skills required to provide excellent care to their patients. Mamman, on the other hand, completely disregarded the basic and in-depth knowledge expected of a medic.

“I would like to use this opportunity to publicly thank our partners in the NHS for their cooperation and assistance whilst our investigation was ongoing. This prosecution, on which we worked closely with the CPS, will ensure that, going forwards, no patients are put at risk of harm by Mamman.”



https://www.gmp.police.uk/news/greater-manchester/news/news/2022/july/former-oldham-doctor-jailed-for-killing-patient/

