Nigerian Lady, Oyin Olukotun, Bags First Class Degree From Cambridge University (Pix)

A beautiful lady, Oyin Olukotun, has shared her joy after graduating from Cambridge with a first class degree in Law

Three years ago, she failed the entrance exams into Cambridge but she refused to give up. Today, she has graduated with a first class from the same school.

“I am extremely proud of my achievement. I have gotten what my 16 year old self could only dream of”, she said.

Oyin suffered imposter syndrome The young lady said she suffered imposter syndrome (the persistent inability to believe that one’s success is deserved or has been legitimately achieved as a result of one’s own efforts or skills).

In her words: “Having felt imposter syndrome regularly throughout the degree to placing within the top 15% of my cohort, I have achieved what my 16 year old self could only dream of and am extremely proud of my achievement.

I could not have completed this degree without the encouragement and support of my friends, family and pastoral support at my college. I remain eternally grateful. I now look forward to starting Thursday and Friday with CMS Academy tomorrow✨.”

https://www.legit.ng/people/1477995-i-have-achieved-what-i-never-thought-i-would-nigerian-lady-excited-shebags-degree-law-from-cambridge/?fbclid=IwAR0AmkmRv6ZShfdnixKr04HRGxS68m2854eq-pvcf-TD9Sy-jq–9JHAuCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related