Nigerian Man, Alika Ogorchukwu Killed In Italy – Nigerian Embassy Reacts (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1hufM6APt8

Please find a Press Release by the Nigeria Embassy in Italy on the killing of Alika Ogorchukwu.

PRESS RELEASE ON THE BRUTAL KILLING OF A NIGERIAN IN CIVITANOVA MARCHE IN MARCHE REGION OF ITALY

The attention of the Embassy has been drawn to the brutal murder of Alika Ogorchukwu.

A 39-year-old Nigerian citizen who was beaten to death by an Italian man on Friday 29th July, 2022, in Civitanova Marche city, located in the Province of Macerata, Marche Region of Italy.

The incident occurred on a busy street, in front of shocked onlookers..

Some of whom made videos of the attack, with little or no attempt to prevent it.

His Excellency, Ambassador Mfawa Omini Abam has condemned the gruesome murder and has commiserated with Mrs. Charity Oriachi, wife of the deceased and the rest of his family.

His Excellency has directed the provision of immediate consular assistance as appropriate.

The Embassy is currently collaborating with relevant Italian authorities to ensure justice is served and to provide succour to the family of the deceased.

Ambassador Abam wishes to enjoin members of the Nigerian community in Italy to remain calm and to refrain from taking laws into their hands. His Excellency wishes to reassure Nigerians in Italy that citizen’s diplomacy remained the key thrust of his administration and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all Nigerians in Italy receive timely, efficient and professional consular services.

Embassy of Nigeria

Rome, Italy.



https://twitter.com/nidcom_gov/status/1553421452757565443?t=XdmMK3HKZJMjXJngClZYcA&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related