Oyogist has learned that a Nigerian mom has called out her son for trying to dupe her after he personally increased his school fees and other charges.

In a Facebook post, the lady who is currently based at Abuja pleaded with Enugu residents to confirm if the actual price list sent to her by her son schooling at the Enugu state University of Technology was true.

Unfortunately, the results she got blew her mind away, as her son actually tripled the actual amount.

See Below;

