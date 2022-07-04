Nigerian Pupils Make Dresses With Needle And Thread (Photos)

A Teacher at a primary school in Aleto-Eleme, Rivers State has shared photos of the dresses her female pupils made with needle and thread as part of their class craft, NaijaCover Reports.

Angel Robinson Posted the Photos on Nigerian Teachers Facebook Group, As Sighted By NaijaCover On Saturday, July 2, 2022.

“My heart is broken. will really miss my wonderful pupils. I am relocating to Lagos to join my husband. I taught them how to make these with thread and needle. Our class craft. I will really miss them.” she wrote

