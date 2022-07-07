Nigerian Senators Arrive In UK Court For Ekweremadu, Wife’s Trial

The Enugu West Senator was arrested alongside his wife last month by the London Metropolitan Police for allegedly conspiring to bring a child to the UK for organ harvesting.

Former Senate President, David Mark and Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, the Former Minister of State for Education have arrived at the Westminster Magistrates court in London, the United Kingdom to observe the trial of Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his wife, Beatrice.

The couple were earlier tried at the Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court in London and denied bail as the prosecutors claimed David Ukpo, the victim who alleged that he was coerced to donate his Kidney to the Senator’s daughter, is said to be 15 years old.

However, there have been contrary claims that Ukpo is 21 years old.

They are both charged with conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely Organ Harvesting.

The case was however adjourned to on Thursday, July 7 at Westminster Magistrate court to enable the UK Attorney General, Suella Braverman, to determine whether the case will be tried in the country or Nigeria.

Also in court are some Nigerian Senators led by Adamu Muhammed Bulkachuwa, Chairman, Senate Committee Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, Ekweremadu and his wife are yet to arrive in the court.



