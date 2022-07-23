Nigerian Soldier Rapes 4-Year-Old Girl In Adamawa

A Nigerian Army Staff Sergeant, Bulama Salish from 232 Battalion, attached to 23 Brigade SP BN in the Maiha Local Government Area of Adamawa State, has been arrested for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl (name withheld).

The victim is said to be the daughter of Mallam Abubakar who resides in the state.

According to a report, it was disclosed in a memo on the situation report on a rape case.

The Staff Sergeant, Bulama Salish with 97NA/45/7383 is said to have been apprehended and locked up in 23 Brigade SP BN custody for further action.

The memo reads, “SPECIAL SITREP. SITREP AS OF 181800A JULY 2022. RAPE CASE,97NA/45/7383 SSGT BULAMA SALISU FRM 232BN ATTACHED TO 23BDE SP BN MAIHA, RAPED ONE (NAME WITHHELD) 4YRS OLD, DAUTHER TO ONE MALLAM ABUBAKAR.

“SNCO HAS BEEN APPREHENDED ND LOCKED UP IN 23BDE SP BN CUSTODY FR FURTHER ACTION, PLS ACK//”

A soldier, Corporal Aliyu Yakubu was dismissed from the Nigerian Army and sentenced to five years imprisonment for rape and assault by a court martial in Maiduguri in 2020.

He was tried by the Nigerian Army 7 Division Court Martial, Operation Lafiya Dole, for raping a minor (a 15-year-old girl) at an uncompleted building behind a prison yard in Bama, Borno State, on July 1, 2018.

The soldier was serving with 202 Tank Battalion in the counter-insurgency operations in the Northeast.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgVElfloqPK/

