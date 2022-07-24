Nigerians Ask INEC To Include Candidates’ Photos On Ballot Papers (Pix)

Nigerians Ask INEC Nigeria To Include Candidates’ Photos In Ballot Paper

Adding his voice, a Catholic Priest, Fr Kelvin Ugwu wrote, “Dear INEC Nigeria,

Our ballot paper should be like this because in the true sense of it, it is actually the individual with his vice that we are voting for. All the elections conducted in Nigeria in the past, the ballot paper just carried only party logos. But it is not the party we vote that leads us after the elections but the individual. Almost all the countries in Africa has both the face, the name of the candidate, his/her running mate, and the party logo on their ballot papers. Please do this for Nigerians.”

� Isah Ibrahim

