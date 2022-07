Nigerians confront Ethiopian man who claimed to be a Nigerian after committing a crime in Dubai.

Recall that Nigerians have been refused visa to the UAE in recent days as a result of certain violent crimes that have been attributed to Nigerians. A ban on work/job permits have been in place since last year too for Nigerians.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KgpSQaDhfVo

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related