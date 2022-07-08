Nigerians In UK, US Step Up Preparations To Welcome Tinubu

Some Nigerians in the United Kingdom and the United State have said they are preparing to receive the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The National Chairman of South West East North of Nigeria Initiative (SOWENON) Dr Sam Jenfa, who disclosed this in a statement, said preparations have reached an advanced stage with the appropriate authorities to ensure that his visit is hitch-free.

“London will be shut down for BAT immediately he arrives in the city as Nigerians in London and its environs are yearning to receive our political leader and Presidential candidate,” Jenfa said.

He explained that SOWENON initiative is a Pressure Group established by Nigerian Professionals both in diaspora and in Nigeria, who believed in the unity,

good governance, political transformation and economic empowerment of “our people at home”.

He said that his group believed in Tinubu’s pedigree, vision and mission of rescuing Nigeria ” insisting that they are ready to support him in his bid to win the

Presidency.

He said “Tinubu is the only one who has the capacity, capability and requisite experience, among the other contestants in the presidential race to lay a sound

foundation of economic prosperity for our dear country”

“We have seen what his administration did in Lagos State during his eight years tenure as the Executive Governor; we strongly believe he can replicate the same at the Federal level”

On the issue of his certificate saga, Dr Jenfa described the insinuation as “utter rubbish”.

from the camp of the opposition political party who wanted to distract him from achieving his set goals for the country, but, “they have failed woefully”

“How could you come now and accuse him of not having the First School Leaving Certificate, Secondary School Certificate and University degree. A brilliant man who worked at Exxon Mobil, an international Oil Company (IOC) at top Management level, a one-term Distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and a two-term Governor of the most populous city in Africa, an innovator, who turned Lagos economy around to become a reference point as well as a consummate politician.”

He stated further that his group is awaiting the itinerary of the APC Presidential candidate in London to enable his members to arrange a befitting reception for him from Heathrow Airport to his residence in London, while the USA Chapter has also increased its tempo of preparation.

https://guardian.ng/news/nigerians-in-uk-us-step-up-preparation-to-welcome-tinubu/

